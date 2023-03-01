Kuwait sends new aid plane to quake victims in Türkiye

Kuwait sent a new plane loaded with humanitarian aid to the victims of last month's deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye.

The plane prepared by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) carries 40 tons of tents, blankets, and medical supplies to the quake victims, the state news agency KUNA said.

The aid plane is the 13th to have been dispatched by the Gulf country since the Feb. 6 earthquakes which claimed more than 45,000 lives in Türkiye.

"Kuwait will continue its air bridge and assistance [to the quake victims] in Türkiye and Syria upon directives from the country's leadership," KRCS Director Abdul Rahman al-Oun said.

Following the earthquake disaster, Kuwait has pledged $30 million in aid to the quake victims in both Türkiye and Syria.

A donation campaign in the Gulf country has also managed to collect more than $67 million for those affected by the earthquakes.

Kuwait also sent 23 trucks loaded with blankets, electric devices and prefabricated houses to the quake victims.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many in northwestern Syria.



























