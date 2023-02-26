Georgian search, rescue team returns to Tbilisi from quake-hit Türkiye

A Georgian search and rescue team returned Saturday to Tbilisi from quake-hit Türkiye.

"The Georgian search and rescue team returning from Hatay was met at the airport by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the head of the emergency management service, employees of the embassy and its departments, and Turkish businessmen," the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi wrote on Twitter.

The embassy thanked the team in Turkish and Georgian.

More than 44,218 people have been killed in the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to the latest figures.