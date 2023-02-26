Actor Daniel Craig lends voice to UK appeal for Türkiye, Syria quake victims

A video clip appealing for aid to support people affected by the massive earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria was voiced by famous British actor Daniel Craig.

The 90-second footage, which features visuals from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, guides people on how they can donate to help the victims.

It has been broadcast by 29 UK media outlets and also appeared on digital screens in 18 locations.

A massive UK fundraising drive launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) raised £100 million (nearly $120 million) in just two weeks.

The appeal was launched on Feb. 9 and included a £5 million donation by the British government via the UK Aid Match scheme.

The DEC brought together 15 major UK charities, including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and ActionAid, to raise funds that will cover medical aid, emergency shelter, food, and clean water.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, have claimed more than 44,200 lives and impacted some 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

The quakes also caused widespread devastation in parts of northwestern Syria, where the death toll has climbed to at least 5,840.



