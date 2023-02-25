MAGNITUDE 5.3 EARTHQUAKE JOLTS TÜRKIYES CENTRAL NIĞDE PROVINCE

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Türkiye's central Niğde province on Saturday.

The earthquake had a depth of 7 kilometers (4.34 miles) and hit the Bor district at 1.27 p.m. local time (1027GMT), the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said response teams are on the ground to assess any damage.

"There is no negative situation at the moment. May Allah protect our country and our nation from all kinds of disasters," he said on Twitter.

The tremor comes as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 twin tremors in the country's southern region.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

They have affected more than 13 million people, while the death toll is now over 44,200.

























