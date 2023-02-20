Türkiye prepares thousands of temporary houses in quake-hit region

After the devastating twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, Türkiye rolled up its sleeves immediately to prepare temporary accommodation facilities for thousands of people affected by the massive tremors.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adıyaman, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Elazığ.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the quakes, while more than 40,000 people died.

On the one hand, the government and non-governmental organizations are establishing tent cities for an emergency solution. On the other hand, authorities are building houses where the quake-hit people can take temporary shelter until permanent houses are built.

Immediately after the massive tremblors, officials have begun to provide tents for people affected by the quakes.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Monday that people in Gaziantep's Nurdağı district are currently being moved to the container cities.

Especially in the heavily damaged provinces-such as Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Adıyaman, and Gaziantep-hundreds of container houses were prepared within days and much more are currently being built.

In addition to containers, Türkiye is also building temporary brick houses in some regions.

Officials said houses will have hot water, furniture, and major appliance, and temporary house complexes will offer facilities such as libraries and sports fields.

Kurum also said new permanent houses will be three- or four-story buildings based on raft foundations and with tunnel formwork systems.

He recalled that there are no houses were damaged among 1.18 million buildings established by the country's Housing Development Administration (TOKİ).

"As in previous earthquakes, we are carrying out our work in line with the instructions of our president, we will be delivering their houses to our citizens within a year," Kurum added.