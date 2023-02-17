FIFA Foundation to donate $1M in aid to Türkiye, Syria earthquake victims

The FIFA Foundation, a social entity established by the international football governing body, said it will donate $1 million in "emergency humanitarian aid" following the Feb. 6 devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, which have claimed the lives of over 42,000 people in total.

"The aid will be used to purchase and distribute essential humanitarian items, as well as to provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection," it said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA will continue to collaborate with the Turkish and Syrian football associations, "while monitoring the situation and deciding on further action."

The FIFA Foundation, which was established in 2018, was created as an independent entity to help promote positive social change around the globe, raise support for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged or destroyed sports infrastructure worldwide.