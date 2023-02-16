Volunteer Dutch medics healing wounds of quake victims in Türkiye

Dutch volunteer medical staff are examining patients in southern Türkiye's quake-hit province of Adiyaman.

A team of two dozen doctors and nurses came to the region under the coordination of the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD last week after two back-to-back earthquakes caused widespread destruction.

The team, serving in a field hospital established by the Turkish National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) at Adiyaman University, has provided much-needed support in the disaster zone.

Shakib Sana, a Dutch doctor of Afghan origin, told Anadolu that he came to Türkiye to help health workers, who have been providing care for the thousands in need of medical attention in the aftermath of the quakes.

Sana, whose wife is a Turkish specialist doctor, said: "We work here voluntarily. We are doing our humanitarian duty. This shows the unity of people. We are here to contribute to the people and institutions in Türkiye. Let's work shoulder-to-shoulder. The pain is great."

Dr. Sevilay Temel, who came to Türkiye with her husband Sana, said :"We have established a tent hospital and pharmacy here with UMKE and AFAD. We work in a well-integrated way with UMKE doctors."

Another doctor on their team, Jaco Suijker, said he saw the earthquake on television and was very impressed by the support that subsequently flooded into the country.

"I am very happy that the volunteers came together and did such good work together," he added.

According to the latest figures, over 36,100 people have been killed and over 108,000 others wounded after the two massive earthquakes struck southern Türkiye within hours of each other on Feb. 6, affecting more than 13 million people.

The earthquakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş province and shook ten other provinces, namely Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

It was also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria, where the death toll has topped 3,600.





