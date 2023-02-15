News Türkiye Türkiye, Armenia hope quake relief efforts speed up normalization

Turkish and Armenian top diplomats hope a recent rapprochement in terms of Türkiye quake relief efforts help accelerate a planned diplomatic normalization between the two neighbours.



"Armenia extended us the hand of friendship at this difficult time," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Ankara on Wednesday.



Both ministers said their governments are willing to fully restore ties, including the opening of the border. They would not give an exact timeline as talks to this end are ongoing.



The relationship between the neighbours have been strained for decades over a number of issues, including clashes between Armenia and Türkiye-allied Azerbaijan.



Türkiye opened a border crossing with Armenia last week for the first time in 30 years to enable earthquake aid transports.































