Quake victim gives birth to baby girl in southwestern Türkiye

A quake victim, who was brought to the Bodrum district of Türkiye's southwestern Muğla province, gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday.

Işıl Özdemir, 22, was placed in a hotel under the coordination of the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD. Özdemir, who was 39-week pregnant, gave birth to her baby named "Defne" in Bodrum State Hospital.

Özdemir and her relatives came to Bodrum from the quake-hit Hatay province. Özdemir's husband was still in the Antakta district of Hatay.

"I am both scared and very happy. I held my baby in my arms in good health, but my husband stayed in Hatay," the mother said.

She said they experienced great panic during the earthquakes and were terrified for their babies.

"It was raining during the earthquakes. We managed to get out of the building and stayed in a car for 3-4 days," she added.

She noted that they saw other buildings collapse in front of their eyes and people were under the rubble.

At least 31,974 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said on Tuesday.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

