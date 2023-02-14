Miracles continue as survivors rescued 9 days after quakes in Türkiye

Miracles continue to happen as more survivors are pulled alive from rubble nine days after strong earthquakes devastated southern Türkiye last week.

Two brothers, Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar were rescued in Kahramanmaraş, 198 hours after the deadly earthquakes.

Muhammed Cafer Çetin, 18, was also rescued in Adıyaman province 198 hours after the quakes.

At least 31,643 people died in the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6. More than 80,000 others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.