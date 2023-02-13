DEATH TOLL FROM LAST WEEKS POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES IN SOUTHERN TÜRKIYE RISES TO 31,643, SAYS DISASTER AGENCY

Death toll from last week's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 31,643, says disaster agency

At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 238,459 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

Almost 158,165 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, AFAD said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday said a total of 9,793 foreign personnel from 74 nations are currently continuing their efforts in the field.



FAMILY TENTS SET UP FOR VICTIMS



Besides rescue teams, blankets, tents, food, and psychological support teams, along with 12,322 vehicles, including excavators, tractors, and bulldozers, were also sent to affected areas.

A total of 155,379 tents have been set up for the survivors, AFAD said.

After the initial earthquake, an air aid corridor was created by the Turkish Armed Forces to deliver search and rescue teams to the region.

A large number of aircraft for transport, including A-400Ms, carried search and rescue teams and vehicles to the region. Ambulance planes are also using the air aid corridor.

Rescue and relief personnel and materials were directed to the region with 170 helicopters and 76 aircrafts, AFAD said.

A total of 26 ships were also assigned to the region for personnel and material shipment and for evacuation.























