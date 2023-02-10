Mother, son pulled alive from rubble in Diyarbakir 101 hours after quake

As rescue efforts continue in quake-hit areas of southern and southeastern Türkiye, a mother and her son were pulled to safety after being trapped under the rubble.

Sebahat Varlı, 32, and her 10-year-old son Serhat were pulled out alive from a collapsed building in the Diyarbakir province by rescuers after spending 101 hours under the debris.

They were then taken to a nearby hospital.

Over 18,300 people were killed and 74,000 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.