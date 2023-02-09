Kosovo team rescue 2-year-old alive from rubble in Antakya

A Kosovo rescue team pulled a two-year-old child alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay province on Thursday.

At least 12,873 people were killed and 63,000 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.