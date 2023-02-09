6-MONTH-OLD BABY PULLED ALIVE FROM DEBRIS 82 HOURS AFTER MONDAYS QUAKES IN TÜRKIYE

A 6-month-old baby was pulled alive from earthquake rubble of a building after 82 hours in southeastern Türkiye as rescuers continue to work to save many lives from collapsed buildings.

The governor of northern Ordu province, Tuncay Sonel, said on Twitter that Yigit Calis, who was rescued from under the debris in the southeastern Adiyaman province, was taken to medical teams.

At least 16,170 people were killed and 64,194 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in southern Kahramanmaraş province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanliurfa.

