1-year-old baby pulled alive from quake rubble of 5-story building in Türkiye

Fifty-three hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, rescue teams pulled a one-year-old baby alive Wednesday from the rubble of a five-story building.

The baby, who was rescued from under the quake debris in the Şanlıurfa province, was referred to hospital after first aid at the scene.

At least 6,234 people were killed and 37,011 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, according to the country's disaster agency.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, inflicting widespread damage.