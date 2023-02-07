Rescuers pull mother, 2 daughters alive from rubble 33 hours after quake in Türkiye

Rescue teams pulled a mom and her two daughters alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building 33 hours after an earthquake hit southern Türkiye.

The rescue was made in the Hatay province.

While being transported to the ambulance, one of the daughters' heart stopped beating but she was resuscitated by emergency teams.

The family has been hospitalized.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

Türkiye is observing a seven-day national mourning after the deadly earthquakes.

All national sports events in Türkiye have been suspended until further notice, and all schools in Türkiye will be closed until Feb. 13.

After the earthquakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.