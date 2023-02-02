Turkish foreign minister greets Chinese counterpart on assuming charge

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday congratulated Qin Gang on assuming charge as the foreign minister of China.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu and Qin held a phone conversation in which they also discussed bilateral political and economic cooperation, and the relations of the two countries in the multilateral platforms.

"Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized to Minister Qin Gang our expectations and sensitivities regarding the Uyghur Turks in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement read.