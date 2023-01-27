Turkish FM condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu "strongly" condemned the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran's capital Tehran.

In his statement on the subject, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, "I condemn the treacherous attack on the Tehran Embassy of Azerbaijan."

"May God have mercy on our martyred brother, my condolences to his relatives and the people of Azerbaijan, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Azerbaijan is never alone," he added.

Çavuşoğlu also made important statements on the issue by connecting to the Turkish channel A Haber. Çavuşoğlu said, "We asked if there is anything we can do as Türkiye. Different information is coming about the attacker, they said. We are taking additional measures."

"Recently, there has been an increase in Azerbaijani missions. There have been 5 attacks on Azerbaijani missions in the last 2 years. Radical Armenians attacked Azerbaijan missions. Iran We are calling from here to catch the aggressor and reveal the truth."

Early Friday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory."