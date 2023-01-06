ISTANBULS ORTHODOX COMMUNITY MARKS EPIPHANY WITH DIVES

Orthodox Christians in Istanbul on Friday marked the anniversary of the birth and baptism of Jesus of Nazareth, the man they know as the messiah.

The marking of the Epiphany began with a ceremony held by the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in the Turkish metropolis, followed by swimmers diving in the water to retrieve a symbolic cross.

The metropolitan bishop of Istanbul's Kadikoy district on the Anatolian side, Emmanuel Adamaki, led the morning ceremony at St. George's Cathedral, also known as Aya Yorgi Church, as participants chanted prayers and lit candles for the ritual.

Following the prayers, Patriarch Bartholomew, the Istanbul-based Orthodox Christian leader, along with the participants, walked to the shore of Halic, or the Golden Horn, and threw the religious icon into the cold water.

This year, a total of 20 swimmers dove in to retrieve the cross and Thanos Apostolakis, from the Greek island of Crete, was the lucky one to bring the cross back. Apostolakis said he attended the ceremony for the first time and was very happy to retrieve the symbolic cross.

The Epiphany day marks the beginning of Christmas celebrations by most Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7, later than on Dec. 25-the date for many other Christians-due to different traditional calendars.

It is one of the Orthodox Church's most important holidays, commemorating Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan.

Sea police units on boats also took security measures along the sea as swimmers were diving for the cross. Locals also watched the ceremony from the shore.

Several other diving rituals were also held in other districts of the famed Turkish city, including Samatya, Yesilkoy, Buyukada, and Istanbul Strait.

Turkiye, a land that embraces many faiths, has a long-established Christian population, especially in such bigger cities as Istanbul.