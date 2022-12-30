Turkish government support to South Sudan since independence totals $10 million

Humanitarian and disaster assistance and capacity-building support by Turkish agencies to South Sudan from 2011 to 2022 is worth approximately $10 million, Turkish envoy Erdem Mutaf told reporters Thursday.

"Our bilateral ties have multifaceted aspects of political, economic, consular, education, cultural nature -- our development agencies are very active across the country," Mutaf said at an event organized by the Embassy in Juba for journalists to mark the end of 2022. "The Turkish Embassy, the full-fledged embassy in Juba, having a trade office and consular section, is the only embassy that issues visas to public," he said.

He said Türkiye and South Sudan enjoy fraternal relations based on close historical and cultural ties.

"The Turkish Embassy has been serving Juba for 11 years without interruption even during the civil wars. Türkiye is one of the first countries that recognized the Republic of South Sudan following the proclamation of independence. From the very beginning, Türkiye has been supporting to establish bilateral relations with South Sudan as equal partners," he said.

Mutaf said Türkiye has three development agencies operating in South Sudan that includes the KIZILAY, or the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The Red Crescent and TIKA have been serving South Sudan for years. The Maarif Foundation is new, working to set up their first international school in Juba.

"Our assistance dates back to the pre-independence period. Türkiye is the first country to give capacity support to the Juba Teaching Hospital in 2007," said Mutaf.

TIKA has carried out a range of humanitarian activities in South Sudan, including renovating and upgrading equipment at schools and orphanages, empowering women through training, medical equipment and food distribution drives that covered thousands of people.

The Turkish Red Crescent South Sudan Delegation Office, which has been operating in Juba since 2017, has been assisting people by mainly providing water, sanitation and hygiene services, food distribution, hygienic material distribution and capacity-building activities.