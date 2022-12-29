Armored vehicle with flat tire overturns in Iğdır, Türkiye: 12 soldiers injured

12 soldiers were slightly injured in Türkiye's Iğdır when an armored vehicle with a flat tire fell onto the roadside land.

The accident occurred at around 09.30 in the Karakoyunlu district of Iğdır, when the armored vehicle belonging to the 5th Border Regiment Command, in which the soldiers returning from Aralik district to Iğdır were transported, overturned on the roadside land as a result of a flat tire.

Upon the notification of those who saw the accident, the gendarmerie, fire brigade, and medical teams were sent to the region.

The teams took 12 soldiers, who were slightly in the armored vehicle, to Iğdır State Hospital with ambulances.