Türkiye to be 'center of attraction' for scientists: President

Türkiye will become a "center of attraction" for scientists, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"We do not only provide our young people with experience abroad, but also aim to make Türkiye a center of attraction for scientists in the world," Erdoğan said at a ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye is not against its young people going abroad to gain experience, he said, adding on the contrary, the country supports it.

"We strengthen the science ecosystem and reverse the brain drain thanks to our researchers who return with the programs we have created," he added.

Türkiye is on the rise in science and technology, Erdogan said, adding: "This geography will once again become one of the leading centers of science and technology."