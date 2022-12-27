Türkiye, Pakistan conduct joint military exercise in Karachi

Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi hosted a seven-day joint military exercise with Türkiye, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Heroes of friendly and brotherly countries are together for 'Crescent and Star'! 'Crescent and Star-2022 Exercise' was held with the participation of underwater attack (SAT) teams from the Turkish Naval Forces and Iqbal Teams from the Pakistan Navy," the ministry said on Twitter.

The exercise, held on Dec. 19-25, aimed to increase the interoperability between the naval forces of the two countries and to develop cooperation in the military field.

Türkiye's relations with Pakistan have developed on the basis of close friendship since the declaration of Pakistan's independence in 1947, and the two countries have come much closer in the defense arena with Ankara pledging support to strengthen Pakistan's military infrastructure.