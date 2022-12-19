Türkiye emerges as a leader of zero-waste movement: Official

Türkiye has emerged as a leader of the zero-waste movement to tackle global environmental problems, the country's communications director said.

In an article penned for Al-Jazeera, Fahrettin Altun said: "Thanks to the leadership and initiative of First Lady Emine Erdoğan, who has spearheaded the national mobilization in this field since 2017, Türkiye has emerged as a leader of the global zero-waste movement."

Altun's remarks came after the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution last week on a "zero-waste" initiative presented by Türkiye.

"This is a significant milestone in our efforts to attain the UN sustainable development goals," he said.

The Zero Waste project was launched by the first lady with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has received international attention with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.

Altun said the movement led by the first lady has resulted in "countless" initiatives and projects inside Türkiye, some of which have already gained international recognition.

Türkiye has been positively contributing to all international efforts in meeting the monumental challenges placed before humanity by climate change, he said, adding that the country raises awareness nationally as well as globally.

"Despite all the instability in the international system, Türkiye remains committed to working with like-minded nations towards a more sustainable future," Altun said.