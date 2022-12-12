Türkiye expects from US to meet F-16 jets demand 'as soon as possible'

Ankara expects the US to realize the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye as it is important for NATO's deterrence as well, the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday.

"The importance of defense cooperation between Türkiye and the US is obvious. Our request for F-16 procurement and modernization is an opportunity to further strengthen our defense relations.

"Meeting our demand as soon as possible is critical not only for Türkiye, but also for NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities," Oktay said in the video message addressing the Turkish-American Business World Awards Ceremony.

Oktay said Türkiye is pleased with the support of the US administration towards the request, adding: "We expect the Congress to play a positive role in this process."

Türkiye hailed the recent US move to exclude certain provisions in the final text of the US defense budget on the sale of F-16s to Ankara. Amendments introduced in the US House of Representatives, making sales of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye contingent on a series of conditions were removed in the final defense spending bill.

Ankara requested F-16s and modernization kits in October 2021. The $6-billion deal would include the sale of 40 jets, as well as modernization kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory.

'Türkiye continues to destroy terrorist nests'

Turning to fight against terrorism, Oktay said that despite the developments in economic relations, there are still disagreements with the US on terrorism, such as the PKK/YPG and FETO terror groups, which are directly related to Türkiye's security.

"It is also wrong to hope for help from bloody terrorist gangs like the PKK/YPG. Especially within the framework of the fight against another terrorist organization, such as the Daesh/ISIS.

"We will continue to destroy terrorist nests that pose a threat to both our country and our region, one by one, inside and outside our borders," he added.

Türkiye has long criticized US support for the terrorist PKK and its offshoot in Syria, known as the YPG. While Washington claims it fights Daesh/ISIS terrorists with the help of its PKK/YPG allies, Ankara says using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.