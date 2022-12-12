Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan for trilateral summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will head to Turkmenistan on Tuesday to attend the first summit between the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmenistan's Serdar Berdimuhamedov will meet in the western Turkmen city of Avaza to address steps to further deepen the cooperation between the three countries in all areas, particularly in trade, energy, and transportation, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

At the summit, the leaders will sign several agreements which aim to strengthen the cooperation.

Erdoğan also will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also visit Avaza to accompany Erdogan to attend the trilateral foreign ministers meeting to be organized on the occasion of the summit.

"During the summit as well as the Ministerial meetings, all aspects of the existing cooperation, particularly on the fields of trade, energy and transportation, among the three countries will be discussed, and exchange of views on current regional and international issues will take place," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.