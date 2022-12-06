Türkiye calls on Greece to abide by international law, stop militarizing Aegean islands

Calling on Greece to abide by international law, Türkiye's foreign minister on Tuesday said otherwise Ankara "will do what is necessary"

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in the capital Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "Either Greece takes a step back and abides by agreements, or we will do what is necessary" referring to Greece's recent military drill on Aegean islands.

Çavuşoğlu's comments follow reports of military exercises by Greece on the Aegean islands of Rhodes and Lesbos. Turkish officials insist the deployment of soldiers or weapons on some islands close to its coast is in violation of their nonmilitary status according to international law.

Çavuşoğlu said continued violation of the treaties would open their sovereignty up to debate and force Türkiye to defend its rights.

"We cannot remain silent," Çavuşoğlu said. "Greece needs to renounce its violation. Either it steps back on the issue and abides by the agreement or we'll do whatever is necessary."

"We will continue to take the necessary steps both legally - within an international organization, especially the U.N. and on the field," the minister said.

NATO members Türkiye and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disputes over the airspace there. The disputes have brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century.

Çavuşoğlu said: "Greece should not forget this. Those who sow the wind reap the storm. If you do not want peace, we will do what is necessary."









