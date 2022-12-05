TÜRKIYE TO OPEN CONSULATE GENERAL IN ALGERIAS PORT CITY ORAN

Türkiye will open a consulate general in Algeria's northwestern city of Oran, the country's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Monday.

"We will open a consulate general in the city of Oran, Algeria. Because we have very serious investments there," he said at a conference in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Speaking on Türkiye's recent diplomatic initiatives, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara has developed "very good relations" with Algeria.

"We have the fifth-largest diplomatic network in the world with 257 missions," he added.

Türkiye's Africa initiative turned into a partnership policy, he said, adding that trade volume with the continent has increased from $3.4 billion to approximately $35 billion in the last 20 years.

Touching upon the change in global diplomacy and Türkiye's role in it, he said, Ankara with its "entrepreneurial and humanitarian" foreign policy, is active all over the world.