Disinformation threatens global peace, stability: Turkish official

In the age of digitization, the truth crisis emerges as a threat to global peace and stability, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

"The misuse of new technologies is today not only an issue for the security of individuals, societies, and states, but also a security issue in a global context.

"Systematic disinformation activities, which are constantly reproduced, especially through new media and traditional media, threaten global peace and stability," Altun said at the opening of the Stratcom Summit 2022 in Istanbul.

During the two-day summit, the participants will address global topics in the field of strategic communication. Gathering under the theme of Strategic Communication in the Age of Uncertainty, the platform will feature 52 speakers from more than 24 countries and a distinguished audience of over 3,000.

"Today, we need to fight against the threats we are exposed to through new media technologies, from human rights to national security, from digital bullying to hate speech, from terrorist propaganda to systematic disinformation movements, from algorithmic dictatorship to digital fascism," Altun said.

He stressed that the crisis of truth reveals the importance of institutionalization and cooperation of strategic communication at the national and international level.

In the international arena, Türkiye strives to use strategic communication as a tool for managing crises and uncertainties, and to expand international cooperation in this field, Altun said.