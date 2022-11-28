Türkiye, Turkmenistan agree to work together more closely

Türkiye and Turkmenistan have reached a joint understanding on working more closely in the future, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday.

"We have discussed our bilateral ties and cooperation in some regional matters during our one-on-one meeting," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Ankara.

"We have reviewed the preparations for the Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting, that is to be held in Awaza," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that several agreements will be signed at the meeting.

The two officials also noted the importance of holding a meeting for energy, transportation and foreign ministers ahead of the trilateral meeting in Turkmenistan.

Çavuşoğlu further said that high-level visits between Türkiye and Turkmenistan will continue.

"We will be glad to host (Turkmen) President Serdar Berdimuhamedow in our country early next year (2023)," Çavuşoğlu said.

The Turkish foreign minister also welcomed Turkmenistan for its observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, and voiced hopes for it to become a permanent member.

Adding that bilateral trade is increasing between two countries, Çavuşoğlu said there was no significant increase as he affirmed the need to enhance efforts to reach the $5 billion target.

For his part, Meredov said that political, economic and cultural ties were addressed as well as possible cooperation in the future.

"We have exchanged views on regional and national issues of mutual interest," he added.

Noting that their talks were "beneficial," Meredov also said they have discussed the two countries' cooperation at international organizations.

He said the two countries share "similar and close" views on political matters at the international level.