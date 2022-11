Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Rashid Meredov, the foreign affairs minister of Turkmenistan.

Erdoğan and Meredov held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Earlier, Meredov met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as preparations of the upcoming summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.