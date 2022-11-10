Türkiye commemorates founder Atatürk on 84th anniversary of his demise

Türkiye on Thursday commemorated the 84th anniversary of the passing of the country's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

People came to a halt for two minutes' contemplation to pay their respects to the deeply revered first president of the Republic.

At 9.05 a.m. (0605GMT) sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of his death at the age of 57 across the country.

Around the country, people stopped in the streets or stood silently at their workplaces to remember Atatürk.

At the Anıtkabir mausoleum overlooking the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was among those to lay a wreath at Atatürk's resting place.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Vice President Fuat Oktay, and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop also took part in the annual ceremony alongside other senior politicians and military officers.

Atatürk was born in 1881 in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, then part of the Ottoman Empire. His military education started in 1893 when he was enrolled in a military school in Thessaloniki. Along with military skills, Atatürk also learned the French language.

He continued his education at the Military School of Istanbul and then graduated as a lieutenant in 1902. With his extraordinary skills, Atatürk quickly climbed the military ranks, becoming a staff captain in 1905.

The year 1911 marked a significant point in Atatürk's life as he fought the Italians in Tripoli and won a decisive victory, proving his skills in the military field.

He drew the attention of his subordinates with his outstanding services following the start of the Balkan Wars in 1912. As a major, he played a significant role in recapturing the Dimetoka and Edirne provinces.

SUCCESS IN BATTLE OF ÇANAKKALE



In 1914, when Atatürk was a military attache in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, World War I started and the allies deployed soldiers on the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) peninsula as the Battle of Çanakkale (Dardanelles) began.

In a letter to Acting Chief Commander Enver Pasha, Atatürk requested to be in the field, suspending his duties in Sofia.

Atatürk and Turkish soldiers made history by showing incredible resistance. Atatürk's order to his soldiers at the war still echoes in the hearts of all Turks: "I don't order you to attack, I order you to die!"

His star continued to shine during his services in the northwestern Edirne province and Diyarbakır province further southeast in 1916, earning the title of major general that same year. He fought against the British army in Damascus in 1918, and led a successful resistance against it.

PATH TO INDEPENDENCE



Following the occupation of Istanbul by the allies in 1919, Atatürk went to the northern Samsun province as the inspector of the ninth army, completely changing his life and, eventually, Türkiye.

After proclaiming that the country's liberation from the occupant forces would only be possible through the will of the people, he organized two congresses -- in the cities of Sivas and Erzurum -- where the battle of independence and the country's future was discussed.

On April 23, 1920, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye was established and Atatürk was elected the head of the government and speaker of parliament, which enabled him to adopt laws essential to beating the occupant forces.

The struggle for Turkish independence started on May 15, 1919, when the first bullet against the occupant Greek forces was fired by Hasan Tahsin, a Turkish journalist who was killed shortly after the gunshot.

Turkish army, under the leadership of Atatürk, won incredible battles against the occupant forces -- including the first and second Battles of İnönü, Sakarya, and the Great Offensive -- until 1923 when the Lausanne Treaty was signed on July 24.

These incredible battlefield achievements led to Turkish independence, and the Republic of Türkiye was founded on Oct. 29, 1923.

Atatürk became the first president of the republic and served in that capacity until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at the age of 57 due to cirrhosis.

As a tradition, Turkish people visit his mausoleum in Ankara every Nov. 10 and pay their tributes to Atatürk.