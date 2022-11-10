Turkish president arrives in Uzbekistan for Turkic summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the Ninth Summit of Turkish State Organizations.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Samarkand International Airport by Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and Deputy Foreign Minister Gayrat Fazilov as well as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Türkiye's Ambassador to Tashkent Olgan Bekar, and Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Ankara Alisher Agzamhodjayev.

The president was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, National Education Minister Mahmut Özer, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın.

The theme of the summit will be "New Era for Turkish Civilization: Towards Common Development and Prosperity."

At the summit, important decisions that will form the first five-year implementation guide of the vision document, which constitutes the 20-year roadmap of the organization, will be taken, and the term presidency will be transferred from Türkiye to Uzbekistan.

During the summit, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich will present the "Order of Outstanding Merit" to Erdoğan, as well as the "Supreme Order of the Turkic World" for his laudable services.