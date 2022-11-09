News Türkiye Eight Syrian children and mother die in Bursa apartment fire

Nine Syrian nationals, including eight children and a mother were killed in a fire at their apartment in north-western Türkiye, state news agency Anadolu reports.



The children were between the ages of 1 and 11, Anadolu said.



The 31-year-old mother, her six children and two nieces were caught in the fire late on Tuesday in Bursa province, Anadolu quoted Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat as saying.



Initial findings show a heater might have caused the fire on the second floor of the apartment, Canbolat added.



Three others on higher floors were slightly injured and brought to hospital for treatment, Anadolu said.



The victims had fled the civil war in Syria's Aleppo to Türkiye in 2017, the report added.






















































