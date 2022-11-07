At least 7 people dead in bus accident in Türkiye's eastern province of Ağrı

At least seven people died when a passenger bus and two trucks loaded with beets collided in the eastern province of Ağrı, the Turkish president said on Monday.

The bus, carrying 21 passengers, caught fire in an accident in the Tutak district, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara.

Paramedics, firefighters, and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene.

After the accident, the road was closed to transportation. Gendarmerie teams stepped up security in the region.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 11 people were injured, including two seriously.