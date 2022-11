Maritime traffic through Türkiye's Canakkale Strait has been suspended due to heavy fog, authorities said on Saturday.

Dense fog blanketed the channel around midnight and visibility remained impaired in the morning, according to the Canakkale Strait Ship Traffic Services Directorate.

Ships were informed that traffic has been halted in both directions as a precautionary measure , the authority said.

Ferry services between Lapseki and Gelibolu districts have also been temporarily stopped.