World leaders congratulate Turkish nation on 99th Republic Day

World leaders congratulated Türkiye on the eve of celebrations Friday for the 99th anniversary of Republic Day.

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said Oct. 29 Republic Day, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in his country, also has an important place in the history of Turkish Cypriots.

The Republic of Türkiye has also been the source of inspiration for the TRNC, which is the greatest virtue achieved by Turkish Cypriots as a result of the national struggle, said Tatar.

"On the 99th anniversary of the 29 October Republic Day, I commemorate all the heroes of the War of Independence, especially the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his comrades, with great respect and mercy," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I wish the friendly Turkish people peace, well-being and prosperity. I believe that our joint efforts will bring peace, security and stability back to the Black Sea region," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by founding father Ataturk took place Oct. 29, 1923, when the name of the nation and its status as a republic were declared.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly, or parliament, then voted unanimously to make Ataturk, a revolutionary statesman, the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Türkiye has since celebrated Republic Day on Oct. 29.