TÜRKIYE DOESNT SEE IRAQI PEACE, STABILITY, WELL-BEING AS SEPARATE FROM ITS OWN

'Türkiye doesn't see Iraqi peace, stability, well-being as separate from its own'

Ankara does not consider the peace, stability, and well-being of neighboring Iraq as separate from its own, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday told his new Iraqi counterpart.

In a phone call, Erdoğan congratulated Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as Iraq's new president, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Iraqi lawmakers elected Rashid on Thursday by a vote of 162-99, succeeding Barham Salih, who had been president since 2018.

Erdoğan told Rashid that Türkiye will continue its efforts to develop relations in every field in a way that will contribute to regional security, stability, and prosperity.