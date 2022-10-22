Türkiye commemorates ambassador killed by Armenian terrorists in Vienna

Türkiye on Saturday remembered one of its ambassadors who was killed in a terror attack in Vienna in 1975.

"We remember Ambassador Daniş Tunalıgil with respect, martyred in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organizations ASALA and JCAG in Vienna on 22 October 1975," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terrorist groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.

The vast majority of the attacks were carried out by two terrorist groups, the so-called "Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia" (ASALA) and so-called "Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide" (JCAG).

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terrorist group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries, and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

Claiming that it only got support from the Armenia diaspora rather than foreign partners, the JCAG only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."

It initially gained notoriety by claiming responsibility along with ASALA for the assassination of Tunalıgil.