Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents inaugurate Zangilan airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Thursday jointly inaugurated a new airport in an area liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Erdoğan is the first foreign head of state to land at the Zangilan International Airport, Azerbaijan's second airport in territories reclaimed from Armenia during the 2020 Karabakh War.

In October 2021, Erdoğan joined Aliyev in the official opening of the Fuzuli International Airport.

The two leaders were presented with the symbolic keys of the airport after cutting the ribbon. They also toured the airport following the opening ceremony.

During Erdoğan's one-day working visit, the presidents will also break ground for new projects for the development of the region.

Earlier on the day, Erdoğan participated in the opening of Dost Agropark smart agricultural village project in Zangilan.

The leaders will later hold talks to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and steps to enhance cooperation. They will also exchange views on current regional and global developments.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan, Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a brief conversation ahead of the European Political Community summit in the Czech capital, Prague.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan said Ankara wants to improve ties between the three countries and resolve outstanding issues.