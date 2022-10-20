GLOBAL ECONOMIC CRISIS APPROACHING, US OVERTHROWING ECONOMIES: COLOMBIAS PETRO

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the global economic crisis is approaching and that "the United States is overturning all world economies, sometimes without thinking about what will happen, just protecting themselves."

Speaking in the town of Uraba, which is part of the Antioquia administration region, said that the Colombian peso, which has recently lost value rapidly against the dollar, is not the only currency to have lost value.

"Latin American countries are being emptied out economically. Latin America is being looted. Our currency is also losing value, not just the Colombian peso," Petro said.

Making remarks on irregular migrants trying to cross Colombia's Panama border, Petro said "Last year, 150,000 people marched. Colombians, Venezuelans, and South Americans endured dangerous journeys and suffered. The new type of slave traders rape women, kill them, engage in international human trafficking, and use people's dreams to exploit them."

Noting the size of the US economy, Petro said that this country could "destroy" the economies of Latin America, but that it could also help them, pointing to the approaching global economic crisis.

"The United States is disrupting all world economies, sometimes taking measures to protect only themselves without thinking about the consequences."

Petro especially emphasized the importance of unity for Latin American nations against the global crisis, urging for efforts to shape "our own agenda" and make a "common defence."