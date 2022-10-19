TÜRKIYE REMEMBERS BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINAS FIRST LEADER ON HIS PASSING ANNIVERSARY

Türkiye on Wednesday remembered Alija Izetbegovic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's first president who led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia, on the 19th anniversary of his death.

On Twitter, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remembered Izetbegovic with respect, saying he "made his name in history with his leadership and services to his people."

Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın praised Azerbaijan's late leader as "a wise statesman, an intelligence with taste and aesthetics" on Twitter, adding: "Do yourself a favor and read something from Aliya today."

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also remembered "Wise King" on Twitter and said: "... We will not forget his honorable struggle to protect the freedom, religious and national values of his people."

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also remembered Izetbegovic with respect and mercy on Twitter.

Often dubbed the "Wise King," Izetbegovic is one of the most important Muslim thinkers of the last century.

The first president of Bosnia-Herzegovina managed to gain independence for his country on March 1, 1992, months after Slovenia and Croatia broke away from the former Yugoslavia.

He died in Sarajevo on Oct. 19, 2003, due to natural causes, having served as the president of the Republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1992 to 1996 and as chairman of the Bosnian presidency until October 2000.