Türkiye condemns U.S. presidential decree on counter-terror operation in northern Syria

Türkiye on Thursday lashed out on the U.S. for renewing a presidential decree that makes "baseless" claims against a Turkish counter-terror operation in northern Syria, across the Turkish border.

"The US presidential decree titled 'National Emergency' with respect to Syria published in October 2019 was renewed on October 12, 2022. We condemn this decree containing baseless allegations and accusations about our country," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Saying that Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria-an area not controlled by the Assad regime-is being carried out to eliminate terrorist threats from Syrian territory and protect border security, the ministry called the allegations in the decree "unfounded."

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced the renewal of its Oct. 14, 2019 decree on the situation in and in relation to Syria. The decree accused Türkiye's military offensive in northern Syria of "undermining" the campaign against Daesh/ISIS terrorists and endangering civilians.

On the contrary, however, the operation and similar cross-border operations were launched to protect the border and locals from the threat arising from both Daesh/ISIS and the YPG/PKK terrorist groups.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks, including several counter-terrorist operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.