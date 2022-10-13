 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish, Belarusian presidents meet in Astana

Turkish, Belarusian presidents meet in Astana

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 13,2022
Subscribe
TURKISH, BELARUSIAN PRESIDENTS MEET IN ASTANA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Erdoğan and Lukashenko held closed-door discussions after the general debate of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Erdoğan is also expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss recent developments and the Ukraine war.