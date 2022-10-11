RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON UKRAINE UNACCEPTABLE, SAYS TÜRKIYES UN ENVOY

Russian attacks across Ukraine that claimed the lives of more than 10 people Monday are "deeply worrying and unacceptable," Türkiye's ambassador to the UN said.

Addressing the General Assembly in the wake of the widespread strikes, Feridun Sinirlioğlu said that while the world continues to urge an end to the bloody conflict, this morning "we woke up once again to shocking news."

"In the face of this news, we reiterate once again our strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty," said Sinirlioğlu.

The death toll from Russia's attacks across Ukraine on Monday rose to 11 with dozens more wounded, authorities announced. Some 64 people were injured during the shelling, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, and Kyiv, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian intelligence of carrying out what he called a "terrorist attack" on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea.

Russia has illegally occupied Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula since 2014, and Putin opened the bridge in 2018 as a symbol of Russia's hold on the territory.

Due to Monday's strikes, the Philharmonic building in Kyiv as well as the Hanenko and Shevchenko museums and Shevchenko Park were damaged.

Turning to Russia's recent attempts to annex additional Ukrainian regions following referendums widely rejected by the West as "shams," Sinirlioğlu said Türkiye rejects "the illegitimate referanda," saying they constitute "a grave violation of international law."

"Russia's decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Herson and Zaphorizhia regions of Ukraine is illegal," he said. "It cannot be accepted."

"The decision to annex Ukrainian territory will only serve to further jeopardize the prospects for peace. We call upon the Russian Federation to reverse its decision and return to diplomacy," he added.

Sinirlioğlu also said "it is our obligation to ensure that conflicts are resolved through peaceful means.

"We must collectively ensure that the founding principles of the UN, enshrined in its Charter, are upheld. This is the only way to save ourselves from the scourge of war.

"With this understanding, Türkiye sponsored the draft resolution that will be put to vote this week," he added, referring to the vote on Wednesday that seeks to condemn Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

































