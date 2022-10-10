Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss latest situation in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday discussed the latest situation in Ukraine after Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukraine, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

In the phone call, Çavuşoğlu strongly condemned the attacks and affirmed that Turkish support for Ukraine will continue, Kuleba said on Twitter.

"We coordinated efforts on mobilizing a resolute response within the UN General Assembly," he added.

At least eight people were killed and 24 others injured in Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Monday in Russian strikes on several cities, according to Ukrainian authorities.