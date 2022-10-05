Turkish foreign minister speaks to Czech counterpart

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to his Czech counterpart over the phone on Wednesday.

The discussion with Jan Lipavsky focused on the European Political Community Summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

The summit, which will be held in Prague on Thursday, will bring together leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries, including Türkiye.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu spoke to Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai over the phone.

The ministry did not share details of the conversation.





























