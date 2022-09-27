Google Doodle marks 1st female Turkish archaeologist, Jale İnan

Google is celebrating the first female Turkish archaeologist Jale İnan with a doodle that will be displayed on its home page through Tuesday.

The search engine's homepage, which is often altered to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures, showed a cartoon of İnan in her service uniform.

Born in Istanbul in 1914, İnan became the first female Turkish archaeologist. Her father, the director of the Istanbul Archaeological Museum, inspired her interest in the ancient world.

Despite World War II, İnan completed her PhD. in Germany in 1943

After returning to Türkiye, İnan helped to unearth the ancient cultural sites, such as the Greek city of Perga and the Temple of Apollo in Side, now in Antalya province of Türkiye in the excavations that have been going on for many years.

İnan died at the age of 87 on Feb. 26, 2001.