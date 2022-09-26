Turkish president sends warm wishes to Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

Türkiye's president conveyed warm wishes Sunday to the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"On this occasion, I wish that Rosh Hashanah, which symbolizes 'New Year's Eve' according to the Hebrew calendar, will bring health, peace, and well-being to all Jews, especially to our Jewish citizens," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message released by the Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said the living together of people of different faiths in peace and tranquility for centuries constitutes one of the most important qualities that make Türkiye strong.

This year, Rosh Hashanah is being observed from Sept. 25-27.