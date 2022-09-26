German chancellor, interior minister test positive for coronavirus

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser both tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.



The 64-year-old Scholz has mild cold symptoms and immediately went into isolation after learning of the result, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.



Faeser confirmed her infection on Twitter several hours later.



"Covid has caught me for the first time. The virus remains treacherous. Everyone take good care of yourselves this autumn!" she wrote.



Faeser was supposed to attend a joint meeting of the interior and justice ministers of Germany's 16 states in Munich this Tuesday, but will now be represented by a state secretary.



